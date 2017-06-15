Sachin Pilot demands loan waiver for Rajasthan farmers

Sachin Pilot (File) Sachin Pilot (File)

State Congress chief Sachin Pilot on Wednesday demanded a loan waiver from the BJP governments at the Centre and the state for farmers in Rajasthan on the lines of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. “If the government can waive loans of farmers in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, then why cannot loans of farmers in Rajasthan be waived,” he asked at a gathering in Sikar district’s Krishi Upaj Mandi on Wednesday.

Pilot accused the BJP government of cashing on votes of farmers by promising them the “sky”. The BJP has neglected farmers after coming to power and adversities have forced farmers to commit suicide, he alleged. “The government in Rajasthan has been a disappointment and this is pushing farmers towards misery. The wrong policies of the BJP governments are responsible for the plight of farmers,” the state Congress chief said.

Pilot claimed under the BJP rule, “61 farmers have committed suicide and in every 41 minutes a farmer is forced to take extreme step”. “The BJP has always blamed it on the Congress. But, the reality is, there is no one in the BJP to understand the pains of farmers. The BJP has only misused farmers for its own benefit,” he said.

Congress secretary and state in-charge Avinash Pandey said his party through protests will corner the government and force it to understand the plight of farmers and provide them relief. State Congress spokesperson Archana Sharma said the district committees have presented a memorandum to the chief minister through district collectors on behalf of farmers. Demands such as loan waiver, increase in MSP and bonus, and subsidy for livestock breeders among others have been raised, she said.

