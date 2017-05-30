Sabzar Bhat killing: Restrictions continue in parts of Kashmir

Srinagar: A security personnel stops a cyclist during curfew in Downtown Srinagar on Sunday. Authorities imposed curfew in the parts of Valley following the killing of a top militant commander at Tral in Pulwama District of South Kashmir Yesterday. (Source: PTI) Srinagar: A security personnel stops a cyclist during curfew in Downtown Srinagar on Sunday. Authorities imposed curfew in the parts of Valley following the killing of a top militant commander at Tral in Pulwama District of South Kashmir Yesterday. (Source: PTI)

Curfew-like restrictions remained in force in parts of Kashmir for the third day today to maintain law and order following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Sabzar Bhat in an encounter with security forces. The restrictions were in place in the districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian – all in south Kashmir, while similar curbs also continued in seven police station areas in Srinagar and in Sopore township in north Kashmir, officials said.

In Srinagar, restrictions continued in seven police station areas of Khanyar, Nowhatta, Safakadal, M R Gunj, Rainawari, Kralkhud and Maisuma. The officials said restrictions on the assembly of people under Section 144 CrPc also continued in the districts of Budgam and Ganderbal in central Kashmir.

The curbs in these areas continued for the third day as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in view of the separatists’ call for a march to Tral area in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district today.

While the separatists had called for a shutdown for two days – on Sunday and Monday – a spontaneous strike was observed in the areas where there were no restrictions. Most of the shops, fuel stations and other business establishments in these areas were shut, the officials said. They said public transport was off the roads, but private cars, cabs and auto-rickshaws were seen plying.

The authorities have suspended mobile Internet services in the valley, while the outgoing call facility on prepaid numbers has also been snapped as a precautionary measure. The authorities have also suspended class work in all schools and colleges across Kashmir for today, while Kashmir University has postponed all examinations scheduled to be held today.

