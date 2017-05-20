Latest News
  • 2000 Sabarmati Express blast: Court acquits ex-AMU scholar Gulzar Ahmed Wani

2000 Sabarmati Express blast: Court acquits ex-AMU scholar Gulzar Ahmed Wani

"The court of Additional Sessions Judge M A Khan acquitted both the accused of all the charges as the prosecution could not establish any of the charges levelled against them," advocate M S Khan

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:May 20, 2017 2:20 pm
Sabarmati Express blast, Gulzar Ahmed Wani, Sabarmati Express blast case, Barabanki court, Sabarmati Express blast news, Court on Sabarmati Express blast, Sabarmati Express blast news Latest news, India news, National news Gulzar Ahmed Wani, who was arrested by Delhi Police in 2001 allegedly with explosives and incriminating materials, is a resident of Peeparkari area of Srinagar and is currently lodged in a jail in Lucknow.(Representational Image)

Former Aligarh Muslim University scholar and suspected Hizbul Mujahideen operative Gulzar Ahmed Wani was on Saturday acquitted by a Barabanki court of the charge of orchestrating a blast in Sabarmati Express in 2000.

According to the counsel for the accused, the court freed Wani and co-accused Mobin due to lack of evidence.

“The court of Additional Sessions Judge M A Khan acquitted both the accused of all the charges as the prosecution could not establish any of the charges levelled against them,” advocate M S Khan said over phone.

Wani, who was arrested by Delhi Police in 2001 allegedly with explosives and incriminating materials, is a resident of Peeparkari area of Srinagar and is currently lodged in a jail in Lucknow.

The blast was carried out on the eve of Independence Day when the train was on its way from Muzaffarpur to Ahmedabad, claiming nine lives.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

  1. T
    Tanbeer alam
    May 20, 2017 at 2:40 pm
    Uske jail me betaye Dino ka hisaab koun dega.congress?
    Reply

    Best of Express

    Buzzing Now

    Top News

    May 20: Latest News