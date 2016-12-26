Sabarimala Temple: 32 pilgrims injured in stampede

An injured devotee being taken to the hospital in Pamba, after at least 25 persons were injured following a stampede in Sabarimala temple in Kerala on Sunday. PTI Photo An injured devotee being taken to the hospital in Pamba, after at least 25 persons were injured following a stampede in Sabarimala temple in Kerala on Sunday. PTI Photo

AT LEAST 32 pilgrims were injured, two of them critically, in a stampede at Sabarimala Temple on Sunday evening. The stampede occurred when a rope, which was used as a barricade, snapped in the rush of pilgrims, police said. Some of the pilgrims fell down and were injured in the stampede that followed.

Temple Affairs Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the government would ensure treatment for the injured. “The situation is under control and more police have been deployed,” he said.

According to the police, the hill shrine has been witnessing heavy traffic of pilgrims over the past few days. On Sunday, there was a heavy rush of pilgrims as it was the penultimate day of the 41-day ‘Mandala Puja’.

The mishap occurred just as the holy ‘Thanga Angi’ procession — carrying ornaments that are to be adorned on Lord Ayyappa during the Mandala Puja — had reached the temple in the evening. The procession starts from Aranmula Sree Parthasarthy temple, four days ahead of the Mandala Puja.

—With PTI