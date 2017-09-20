Sabarimala airport: Louis Burger appointed as consultant

A decision in this regard was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Thiruvananthapuram. Express Photo By Anil Sharma 16-05-2011 A decision in this regard was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Thiruvananthapuram. Express Photo By Anil Sharma 16-05-2011

The Kerala government on Wednesday appointed international consultancy firm Louis Burger Consultant Private ltd for conducting technical, financial feasibility and environmental impact study for the proposed Sabarimala greenfield airport project. A decision in this regard was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Thiruvananthapuram. They have been asked to submit their report within nine months, an official release said at Thiruvananthapuram.

It would be the responsibility of the consultant to complete necessary steps for getting clearance from different central agencies for the airport to be constructed on the 2,263 acre Cheruvally estate, about 48 km from the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple.

Lakhs of devotees visit the shrine during the three-month long pilgrimage season between November and January every year.

The temple is situated in the mountain ranges of the Western Ghats in Pathanamthitta district.

The number of pilgrims visiting the temple has gone up in recent years and an airport is considered as an alternative to reducing the traffic congestion during the festival season.

The state government had in February 2016 accorded in-principle sanction to construct the greenfield airport.

