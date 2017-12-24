Sabang bypoll: TMC’s Gita Rani Bhuniya wins by a margin of 64,192 votes

The Trinamool Congress on Sunday wrested the Sabang constituency from the Opposition after its candidate Gita Rani Bhuniya won the bypoll by a margin of 64,192 votes.

In 2016 Assembly election, Congress candidate Manas Bhuniya had won the Sabang seat with the support from Left Front. However, he had switched to TMC which necessitated the bypoll. The TMC has fielded Bhuniya’s wife Gita Rani Bhuniya from this seat and she has managed to win the election by a better margin than her husband. Manas Bhuniya had won last year’s election by a margin of 49,167 votes.

Meanwhile, putting on a good show, the CPM emerged second after registering 41,987 votes while BJP came third after receiving 37,476 votes. The Congress was fourth with 18,060 votes. The bypoll was held on December 21.

