Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamna’ slams Manohar Parrikar over rising terror attacks

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar.

Hitting out at Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on rising militant attack, the Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamna’ on Tuesday slammed demonetisation drive while urging the government to release the deaths of soldiers post demonetisation. “Even after informing that demonetisation drive has reduced the rising militant attack, Akhnoor attack and killing of three soldiers has been contrary of what is being claimed,” Saamna said.

The statement comes a day after Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor was put on high alert after three labourers working with the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) were killed in an attack on their camp on Monday.

It was a GREF platoon located two kilometres from the Line of Control in Akhnoor.

The article further added that earlier terrorist oraganisation attacked public places but now they are directly attacking the army adding that the terrorists are not deterred by the note ban drive.

“We are not questioning the Indian Army. Politician should make sure that the image of the Army does not get tainted,” it added.

The editorial also highlighted that if politicians are dragging the army for their greed then army should also be careful on that.

Saamna alleged that BJP politicians are taking the credit for surgical strikes.

“If they have courage then they should implement uniform civil code. Build ram temple,” editorial said.

Saamna concluded that the politics over demonetisation should stop and urged the government to release the deaths of soldiers after the November 8 decision.