Saamana edit: Shiv Sena equates noteban with ‘atom bomb’

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday equated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation policy to an “atom bomb that led to total devastation in Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan”.

The comments were made in the party’s in-house newspaper Saamana. The paper in its editorial described the union cabinet ministers in the Modi government as “parrots who did not raise any protest to the policy”. The Sena has been continuously attacking the government’s decision on demonetisation. In its latest edit, it said, “We often hear that NCP president Sharad Pawar gives suggestions to Modi.”

It added, “Pawar who had initially supported the demonetisation appears to have realised how it was a failure and affected the people across sections. The worst hit are the farmers in rural areas who operate through cooperative banks. The cooperative banks have been worst hit by the demonetisation.”