Saadi Rasoi: From today, Rs 10 meal in Ludhiana too

The district administration of Ludhiana, in collaboration with Anna-Jal Sewa Trust, is set to begin “Saadi Rasoi”, a concept of providing cheap meals to the needy, from Sunday.

A full meal (thaali) will be available for Rs 10 at Red Cross Building on Brown road near Old Civil Hospital building from Sunday. It is to be noted that Congress in its manifesto has promised providing cheap meals for the poor at cost

of Rs 5.

To date, this facility has started in Fazilka, Muktsar, Mohali (SAS Nagar) and Nawanshahr. In Muktsar, meals are being provided for Rs 5 while in other four districts it is for Rs 10. Ludhiana will be fifth district to start this facility after Congress coming to power. The NGO Anna-Jal Sewa Trust is already providing free meals service (langar) to attendants of patients in Civil Hospital.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Shivram Saroay, president of the trust, said, “It is going to be an extension of the noble cause being done by the organisation.”

“Since we have kitchen and enough donors who provide us with ration and other items, we decided to take responsibility of this new government scheme too. District administration has helped us in getting some essentials like refrigerators, gas connection etc,” he said. The coupon distribution will begin at 12 noon and food will be served till 3 pm daily, he said.

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Pardeep Aggarwal will have food on day one on Sunday. The weekly menu has also been prepared to bring in variety.

