S M Krishna’s resignation unfortunate, says Congress

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna addresses a press conference at his residence after he announced to quit the Congress party in Bengaluru on Sunday. PTI Photo Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna addresses a press conference at his residence after he announced to quit the Congress party in Bengaluru on Sunday. PTI Photo

Congress on Sunday said the resignation of former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna from the party was “unfortunate” while noting that he had a “dream run in the party”. “It is unfortunate. He was Chief Minister, then Governor and after that became External Affairs Minister. He had a dream run in the party,” Congress spokesperson Ajay Maken told reporters.

In a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday, the veteran leader resigned from the primary membership of the party. Referring to Krishna’s faux pas at the UN in 2011, Maken took a dig at him and said “Congress and the government had to face a lot of flak for him as he mixed up his statement and read out a wrong one at the UN.”

Krishna read out Portuguese foreign minister’s statement at a UN meeting causing an embarrassment at a time when India was pitching for a permanent UNSC seat. He was stopped by the then India’s Permanent Representative Hardeep Puri.

READ | Congress doesn’t need mass leaders, only managers: S M Krishna

Taking potshots at Congress leadership a day after his exit from the party, Krishna today said it did not need “mass leaders” but only wanted “managers” as he complained of being sidelined due to his age.

“With pain and anguish, I have decided to quit Congress,” he stated, adding that “self-respect” was important for him. He, however, declined to spell out his next step, saying he would have to think about it.