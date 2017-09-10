Ryan student murder case: Ready to continue investigation by any agency if parents dissatisfied, says state govt

Gurugram: Demonstrators protest outside Ryan International School as they demand action against the school, in Gurugram on Saturday. PTI Photo Gurugram: Demonstrators protest outside Ryan International School as they demand action against the school, in Gurugram on Saturday. PTI Photo

As the protests against the murder of a class II student from Ryan International School in Gurugram turned violent on Sunday, Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said that he will take action against the school management. Speaking to reporters, Sharma assured that the accused in the case will be presented before the court within a week. “Under section 75 Juvenile Act, action will be taken against school management. Accused will be presented before Court within a week,” he said.

The BJP leader further assured the investigations will continue till the parents are satisfied with the results. “If parents are dissatisfied with the investigation, then Haryana government is ready to carry out an investigation by any agency,” Sharma said.

Sharma’s remarks came on the day when angry protesters set ablaze a liquor shop close to the school in Gurugram. The protesters, earlier in the day, also demanded a CBI probe in the murder. “We demand a CBI investigation, we want justice for Pradyuman,” a parent of a child studying at the school said. “We are not satisfied with ongoing investigation. The bus conductor being framed. School management must take responsibility of students’ safety,” another parent present during Sunday’s protests added. According to latest inputs by news agency ANI, the police also lathi-charged people who were protesting outside the school.

On Friday, a body of a seven-year old boy was found inside a school toilet. Gurgaon Police had arrested the bus conductor Ashok Kumar, who later confessed to the murder after the kid reportedly tried to protest when he tried to make sexual advances on him. As per his confession, the child entered the toilet when Kumar was relieving himself.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd