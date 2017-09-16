Ryan school owners file anticipatory bail plea in Punjab and Haryana High Court

Ryan student murder case: The three school trustees apprehending arrest in the murder case have filed the anticipatory bail plea through advocate Arshdeep Singh Cheema, who said the case is likely to come up for hearing on Tuesday. (Source: PTI Photo) Ryan student murder case: The three school trustees apprehending arrest in the murder case have filed the anticipatory bail plea through advocate Arshdeep Singh Cheema, who said the case is likely to come up for hearing on Tuesday. (Source: PTI Photo)

After the Bombay High Court rejected their anticipatory bail plea on Thursday, the Ryan International School owners – founder Augustine Francis Pinto, MD Grace Pinto and CEO Ryan Pinto- on Saturday moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court for interim relief in the FIR registered in connection with the seven-year-old student’s murder in the Gurugram school.

The three school trustees apprehending arrest in the murder case have filed the anticipatory bail plea through advocate Arshdeep Singh Cheema, who said the case is likely to come up for hearing on Tuesday. “The main prayer is the petitioners be released on bail in case of arrest in relation to the FIR registered in Police Station Bhondsi, Gurguram School,” Cheema said.

Earlier in the day, the northern zone head of the school, Francis Thomas had also applied for a regular bail in the High Court. Francis is already in police custody in connection with the murder.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd