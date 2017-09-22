Ryan school murder: Will go to SC if CBI doesn’t start probe soon, says lawyer of victim’s family

Ryan school murder: Lawyer of victim’s family Sushil Tekriwal said he will approach the Supreme Court if CBI doesn’t start their probe soon. (Source: ANI) Ryan school murder: Lawyer of victim’s family Sushil Tekriwal said he will approach the Supreme Court if CBI doesn’t start their probe soon. (Source: ANI)

The lawyer representing victim’s family in the Ryan International School murder case said on Friday that he will approach the Supreme Court on Monday if the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) doesn’t start the probe within today or tomorrow. Speaking to news agency ANI today, lawyer Sushil Tekriwal said: “If CBI does not start probe in the murder case within today or tomorrow, will go to SC on Monday.”

A seven-year-old class II student of Ryan International School branch Bhondsi was found dead with his throat slit inside the school bathroom on September 8. Police had registered an FIR under sections 302 (murder) and 25 of the Arms Act. Later, sections 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act and 12 of the POSCO Act were added. Bus conductor Ashok Kumar was arrested in connection with the crime, with the police alleging that the 42-year-old man had killed the boy with a knife after he had resisted an attempt to sodomise him.

Earlier on Tuesday, the state government had written to the Centre seeking that a CBI inquiry be ordered into the murder case. Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Home) SS Prasad had informed that the letter had been received by the Centre. The officer said, “It is our endeavour to get the CBI inquiry into this case started at the earliest. The department is maintaining constant communication with the Centre.” Also Read: Ryan muder case: Haryana writes to Centre seeking CBI investigation

The state government had decided last week to transfer the murder probe to the CBI. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had earlier met the family of the victim.

Meanwhile, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had refused to grant interim protection from arrest to owners of Ryan International Group of Institution even as it issued a notice to the Haryana government for a response before deciding on anticipatory bail pleas moved by founding chairman Augustine Pinto, managing director Grace Pinto, and their son Ryan Pinto.

