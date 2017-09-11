Ryan school murder: Schools issue circulars to reassure parents

HDFC School said they hire support staff directly and conduct police verification. “We have 139 CCTV cameras over 70,000 sqft. HDFC School said they hire support staff directly and conduct police verification. “We have 139 CCTV cameras over 70,000 sqft.

In the wake of the murder of a Class II student at Ryan International School, several schools issued circulars and emails to reassure parents of the safety of their wards, and are reviewing their security measures.

In an email to parents on Saturday, DPS, Sector 45, reassured them that “adequate checks and balances” are in place. Aditi Misra, the principal, said, “We have proposed a system where kids will be sent out in pairs if they need to leave the classroom.” The school is also installing more CCTV cameras outside toilets.

Meanwhile, HDFC School said they hire support staff directly and conduct police verification. “We have 139 CCTV cameras over 70,000 sqft. However, we will take a second look at our arrangements,” principal Anita Makkar said. A circular sent out by Shalom Hills International said: “Drivers and conductors are not permitted to enter the school. Support staff… are restricted to the place of duty.”

