Ryan school murder: Final order on bail plea of bus conductor today

THE FINAL order on the bail plea filed by Ashok Kumar, the bus conductor who was initially accused of murdering Class II Ryan student Pradyuman Thakur, will be pronounced by a Gurgaon court on Tuesday afternoon. This was declared by Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajni Yadav, in whose court the second round of arguments were heard on Monday.

Confirming the development, Sushil Tekriwal, counsel for Pradyuman’s father Barun Thakur, said: “The court on Monday withheld the verdict. It will be pronounced at 3 pm tomorrow (Tuesday). On Monday, arguments took place on several grounds, including jurisdiction, since this is the first case wherein multiple concurrent jurisdictions run parallel. Hence, there are conflicts of statutes and notifications in some places. These legal technicalities and logic were discussed.”

Claiming that only the special CBI court in Panchkula can hear the plea since the matter is now being probed by the central agency, Tekriwal had, during a previous hearing, contested the validity of the plea in a district court. Sources said that during the course of the two hearings, the DNA report, blood sample report as well as electronic evidence, documents and confessional statements were placed before the court for consideration.

Elaborating on the proceedings, Mohit Verma, the lawyer representing Kumar, said, “The judge also asked for some clarifications in the statements taken by both agencies — Gurgaon Police and the CBI. Although the parties whose statements have been taken are the same, there are some glaring discrepancies in the content.”

The matter first came up for hearing last week. While Kumar’s lawyer argued that the fact that “no offence has been made out against the accused/ petitioner”, and that “in this case another accused has been arrested”, were grounds for bail to be granted to him, the CBI refused to give the conductor a clean chit. But the agency did not declare him an accused in the case either.

