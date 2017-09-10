Ryan school murder: Police to file chargesheet in a week, security at school to be audited

Parents and the public protesting outside the gates of the Ryan International School in Gurugram (Express photo) Parents and the public protesting outside the gates of the Ryan International School in Gurugram (Express photo)

The Gurgaon Police Saturday said they will file the chargesheet against the accused in the murder of a Class II student at Ryan International School within a week. Meanwhile, the district administration suspended the private security company operating at the school and set up a committee to audit the school’s security.

Stating that they are questioning the accused, Gurgaon Commissioner of Police Sandeep Khirwar said, “We will try to file the chargesheet in court within seven days. We will also request that the trial takes place in a fast-track court, so that the accused gets the harshest punishment possible. The involvement of the bus conductor, Ashok Kumar, has been confirmed. If someone else is involved, action will also be taken against them.”

He added, “From the legal point of view, we will appoint a public prosecutor. We are in the process of completing documentation of scientific, forensic and technical evidence.” Police maintained that Kumar confessed to killing the boy after a failed attempt to sexually assault him. Kumar’s family has claimed he was framed by the school. The families of both the boy and the accused have demanded an independent CBI probe. Kumar has been sent to three-day police remand for questioning.

Police, though, ruled out a probe by a different investigating agency and underlined the need for a “thorough investigation in the initial stage”. Khirwar added that police will work alongside the prosecution in order to ensure that the “best possible evidence can be marshalled at the earliest”. Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said, “A three-member committee has been formed, which will include the district education officer and officers of the women and child development committee.

They will prepare a report on the compliance of security measures within the school. On the basis of the report, we will take action. The school management had been directed to suspend the principal, which has been done.”

Police are also investigating the private security firm.

