Ryan school murder: Police say conductor Ashok alone murdered 7-year-old Pradhuman

The Gurgaon police on Tuesday expressed satisfaction with the interrogation of bus conductor Ashok in the murder of class 2 student Pradhuman at the Ryan International School. ACP Birem Singh, who is investigating the murder, was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, “Questioning with bus-conductor is complete and the remand has ended. He told us whatever we needed to know. We are satisfied.”

The officer confirmed that the bus conductor Ashok is single-handedly responsible for the crime as two students from the school told the police that they had seen the accused in the toilet where Pradhuman was later found with his throat slit. The ACP added that two other persons are being questioned in connection with the case.

The police aim to file its chargesheet in the case in court by Saturday, under pressure from the family of the victim and other parents of children who had rallied for action against the school for its alleged negligence.

Earlier today, the Bombay High Court granted interim protection from arrest to Ryan International Group’s founding chairman and managing director till Wednesday in connection with the case. Ryan International Group’s founding chairman Augustine Pinto (73) and his wife Grace Pinto (62), who is the group’s managing director, had on Monday approached the high court seeking anticipatory bail apprehending arrest in the case.

