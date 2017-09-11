Ryan school murder: Police, protesters clash after liquor vend is set on fire

Govt has ordered that liqour shops within 400 mts of schools be removed Govt has ordered that liqour shops within 400 mts of schools be removed

The area surrounding Ryan International School in Gurgaon became the centre of violence Sunday morning, with some people setting fire to a liquor vend nearby during a demonstration by parents, alumni and locals for a “fast and fair” probe into the murder of seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur.

Police personnel lathicharged protesters, leaving several, including journalists, injured. Police nabbed multiple people, 11 of whom were formally arrested by Sunday night. A case was registered at the Bhondsi police station under various IPC sections as well as Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

Although protesters claimed they didn’t know who started the blaze, they admitted that the vend was a cause of concern for parents.

Fire Services Officer, I S Kashyap, said, “We received a call about the fire at 11.43 am. Four fire tenders extinguished the blaze within 10 minutes.” Shortly after the fire began, police personnel started to lathicharge protesters and bystanders.

Abhishek Sharma, a photographer with Punjab Kesari, who sustained a fracture in his left hand, said: “We were not even near the school when police arrived. We told them we were photographers, but they threw our equipment on the ground, beat it with lathis, and beat us as well.”

Gurgaon Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Khirwar, however, said “minimal use of force was necessary due to the circumstances” and “protesters and bystanders were given a fair warning”. “However, if someone claims they were unnecessarily beaten up, we will look into it,” he said.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, “The violence against journalists is regrettable. Their treatment will be looked after and any losses they incurred will be compensated. I have also ordered a probe against any police officer who is guilty, and action will be taken against them.”

Meanwhile, Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma ordered that all liquor shops located within 400 metres of schools in the state be removed.

