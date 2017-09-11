Ryan school murder: Panel finds ‘blatant lapses’ by school

Demonstrators protest outside Ryan International School as they demand action against the school, in Gurugram on Saturday. PTI Photo Demonstrators protest outside Ryan International School as they demand action against the school, in Gurugram on Saturday. PTI Photo

Two days after a Class II student of Ryan International School was found murdered, Section 75 (care and punishment) of the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act has been added to the case registered in the matter. The move comes after a three-member sub-committee, formed by the district administration to probe the incident, found “blatant lapses” on the school’s part.

Ram Bilas Sharma, Haryana Education Minister, during a press conference on Sunday morning, said, “The school has no boundary so anyone can easily enter or exit the premises. There is no separate bathroom for the drivers and conductors of the 40 buses, and the windows of the shared toilets were broken.”

He added that the school has “no system of checking” and that CCTV cameras do not cover all areas. “There should be be a guard posted outside the washroom, which was not the case here. Based on the report, the names of the school in-charge and owner will be added to the FIR,” Sharma said, adding that the final report will be submitted on Monday.

A government spokesperson added, “Ryan International School will remain closed on Monday, as demanded by parents.”

Gurgaon Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Khirwar, told The Indian Express, “During investigation, instances of gross negligence were noticed. For instance, the toilet where the crime took place was being shared by students of the primary school as well as support staff. Such lapses have contributed to the crime. Hence, provisions of the JJ Act have been invoked… Section 75 of the Act criminalises certain negligent actions.”

Investigation will now proceed under IPC Section 302 (murder), Section 25 of the Arms Act, Section 12 of the POCSO Act, and Section 75 of the JJ Act.

He also said that there is no question of cancelling the school’s accreditation as “parents said the future of 1,200 students will be jeopardised”.

The minister also said the management of all private schools will henceforth be held “responsible and accountable” for taking students safely to and from school. Stating that guidelines to this effect will be issued on Monday, he said, “Strict action will be taken against any negligence in this regard.”

Meanwhile, Ryan Pinto, CEO, Ryan International Schools Group, said, “We are all in shock by the horror of this crime that occurred despite various security protocols… It is understandable that everyone is seeking answers. We are cooperating with police.” Family alleges murder ‘planned’

Meanwhile, at a press conference, the boy’s father, Varun Thakur, reiterated his demand for a parallel CBI inquiry. He also alleged that the murder was “planned”. “It all seems too coincidental, that the conductor was alone with my son, happened to have a knife and committed the crime so quickly — in a span of 10 minutes,” he alleged.

Police, however, said no such indications have emerged so far during investigation.

