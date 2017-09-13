Police to conduct background checks of staff in Jammu schools

The Jammu and Kashmir police have decided to conduct background checks of all staff at schools in Jammu region and asked the institutes to submit the details of their employees. The move follows rising concern about safety of children at schools after a seven-year-old boy was found dead with his throat slit in the washroom of a prominent school in Gurugram.

SP City, Jammu, Sandeep Chaudhary said the schools have been asked to provide a list of their staff, including bus conductors, drivers, janitors, security guards and others. A thorough background check will be conducted, he said.

The police have launched a drive to ensure safety of schoolchildren in Jammu City South. Chaudhary said the school administrations have been urged to cooperate in ensuring the safety of children following the incident in Gurugram. “An awareness seminar will be held with school principals very soon,” he said.

A booklet outlining safety and security guidelines based on the directions of the Supreme Court and the CBSE will be compiled and provided to schools. Chaudhary appealed to the school administrations to ensure children do not suffer in exercising their right to education.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App