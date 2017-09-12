Ryan school murder: Pradyuman Thakur was not sexually assaulted, says doctor

Tight security arrangements outside the Ryan International School in the view of protests in Gurugram on Sunday, two days after a 7-year-old class II student of the school was brutally murdered. PTI Tight security arrangements outside the Ryan International School in the view of protests in Gurugram on Sunday, two days after a 7-year-old class II student of the school was brutally murdered. PTI

The sexual assault theory in the killing of Pradyuman Thakur, a seven-year-old student of Ryan International School, was on Tuesday ruled out by Deepak Mathur, one of the doctors who conducted post-mortem of the child, ANI reported. Mathur said that two knife marks were found on Pradyuman’s neck, but said there is no evidence of sexual assault. Pradyuman was mercilessly murdered on September 8, inside the school washroom allegedly by a school bus conductor.

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Centre, the Haryana government and the state’s Director General (DG) of police, the CBSE and the CBI asking for a probe by the central agency into the brutal murder. The petition demanding CBI probe into the case was filed by boy’s father.

The police have already arrested the bus conductor, Ashok Kumar who has confessed the killing of the child. The Gurgaon Police on Tuesday expressed their satisfaction regarding the interrogation of bus conductor Kumar. “Questioning with bus-conductor is complete and the remand has ended. He told us whatever we needed to know. We are satisfied,” ACP Birem Singh said.

However, the petition filed in the Supreme Court mentioned that Kumar did not appear to be the real killer and that “a fool-proof investigation, in this case, can happen only when an expert body or agency like CBI is entrusted with the task. It is not an ordinary case but several baffling questions make it complex and complicated”

The Haryana government, meanwhile, has assured completion of the probe within a week. Talking to media the Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said, “Asked for report. Principal has been suspended, whatever lapses will be found will be acted against. It’s a sad incident and heinous crime. The administration has nabbed suspect; directed authorities to complete formalities within 7 days.”

