Ryan school murder: Court extends custody of juvenile

The CBI has claimed that the juvenile accused confessed to killing the child to postpone the examinations and an upcoming parent-teacher meeting. (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar) The CBI has claimed that the juvenile accused confessed to killing the child to postpone the examinations and an upcoming parent-teacher meeting. (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar)

A 16-year-old boy accused of murdering a seven-year-old student at a prominent school in Gurgaon in September last year was produced in a special children’s court Tuesday and remanded to another fortnight in judicial custody. Confirming this, Sushil Tekriwal, counsel for the father of the victim, said, “The accused has been remanded in judicial custody for another two weeks, and will be produced in court on February 12. He will remain lodged at an observation home in Faridabad during this period.”

The Class II student was murdered on September 8, in the ground-floor washroom of the school in Gurgaon, where he used to study. Gurgaon Police had initially arrested a bus conductor for the crime, but after the CBI took over the investigation, the teenager was arrested. The CBI has claimed that the teenager confessed to killing the child to postpone the examinations and an upcoming parent-teacher meeting.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App