Ryan school murder: CBSE forms probe panel, seeks report from school

The CBSE Saturday formed a two-member fact-finding committee to probe the murder of a seven-year-old student in Gurgaon’s Ryan International School, and sought a report from the management within two days. The move comes after outrage from parents, who demanded that action be taken against the school management and principal after the child was found with his throat slit in the bathroom.

On the committee are Y Arun Kumar, deputy commissioner, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, regional office Agra, and Kailash Chand, principal, Govt Co-ed Senior Secondary School, Preet Vihar. Officials said they have been asked to visit the school within a month, and submit the report within a week of their visit.

The committee has been asked to enquire into the incident and get statements of “students, staff, teachers and principal” while focusing on the “circumstances leading to the death of the student,” the CBSE said.

