Treat juvenile as adult in Pradyuman murder case: Father’s petition in JJB

The father of seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur, who was murdered inside a washroom at Ryan International School’s Bhondsi branch, moved the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in Gurgaon on Wednesday, requesting that the 16-year-old accused be treated as an adult during trial. The board accepted his application and set a date of November 22 for hearing arguments in relation to it. Confirming this, Sushil Tekriwal, the counsel for Barun Thakur, said, “We have submitted an application asking that the accused be treated as an adult in the trial. Arguments will be heard on November 22.”

The application was submitted a day before arguments are heard in relation to the bail application of Ashok Kumar, the bus conductor who was initially arrested by Gurgaon Police for the crime. In the application submitted to the JJB, Thakur has requested that “the accused (juvenile) be directed and opined to be tried as an adult after concluding preliminary assessment as per section 15 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015”.

The document submitted to the board defines the crime as “heinous, barbarous, diabolical, cold blooded and rarest in nature”, adding that “the present crime is chilling, horrific, monstrous and serious in nature”.

Through the application, submitted by his counsel, Thakur further requests that a “social background report, social investigation report, physical and mental drug assessment report and preliminary assessment report” be compiled regarding the accused to ensure “just and fair adjudication”.

The application claims that this will help ascertain “the accused’s mental and physical capacity to commit such an offence, accused’s ability to understand the consequences of the offence and circumstances in which the accused allegedly committed the crime and offence”.

The assessments, the report states, may help in “forming a view that the accused had the requisite mental capacity to commit the crime, ability to understand the consequences of offence and had the requisite physical capacity to commit the offence”. Pradyuman, a Class II student, was killed on September 8 when he was inside the ground floor washroom of Ryan International School. Gurgaon Police, which initially conducted the investigation, had arrested bus conductor Kumar for the crime the same evening, and had claimed that he confessed to killing the boy.

