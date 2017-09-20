Ryan school trustees denied anticipatory bail by Punjab and Haryana HC

Parents and the public protesting outside the gates of the Ryan International School in Gurugram (Express photo/File) Parents and the public protesting outside the gates of the Ryan International School in Gurugram (Express photo/File)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday denied anticipatory bail to the founding chairman of Ryan International Group of Institutions Augustine Pinto, the group’s managing director Grace Pinto and their son Ryan Pinto. Justice Inderjit Singh refused to grant interim protection to the school trustees and issued notice to Haryana government for the state’s version in the case. The case has been adjourned for Monday.

The trustees of the Ryan International Group of Institutions had, on Saturday, approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court for anticipatory bail in the murder case of a seven-year-old student in the Gurgaon school, saying that the “basic tenets of criminal liability are not swept up in the name of sentiments of the community” and alleging that an “unprecedented media blitz” has been unleashed in the case.

In their plea, the trustees had said it is “unimaginable” that they could be involved in the alleged crime and be charged with the offences stated in the FIR. “The petitioner apprehends that the probe agencies may, under pressure from the wrath of public opinion, fail to fully appreciate the legal position. Notwithstanding the diabolical nature of the crime… the ends of justice call for an objective evaluation of the circumstances,” they had said in the plea, filed through senior advocate R S Cheema and advocate Arshdeep Singh Cheema.

Class II student Pradyuman Thakur was found with his throat slit inside the washroom of Ryan International School, Bhondsi, on September 8. Police had registered an FIR under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 25 of the Arms Act. Later, sections 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act and 12 of the POCSO Act were added.

