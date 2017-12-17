Ryan school murder case: HC rejects relief for conductor

Ryan school murder case: Accused bus conductor Ashok Kumar (Express file photo) Ryan school murder case: Accused bus conductor Ashok Kumar (Express file photo)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Saturday turned down a plea seeking compensation for school bus conductor Ashok Kumar, who was arrested by the Gurgaon Police in connection with the murder of a Ryan student and later released on bail.

The bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Sudhir Mittal observed that Kumar had not yet been exonerated or acquitted in the case, and it was premature to press for compensation for the detention and alleged torture by police, as investigation is still going.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) had been filed by advocate HC Arora seeking directions to the Haryana government for “adequate compensation” to Kumar.

