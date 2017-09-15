Ryan school murder case handed over to CBI, announces Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. (source: ANI) Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. (source: ANI)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced that the case involving the murder of seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur at Ryan International School in Gurgaon has been handed over to the CBI for further investigations.

The CM made the announcement after meeting the grieving family of Pradyuman Thakur. He further said that the state government will take over the administration of the school for three months.

Pradyuman’s father Varun Thakur said, “I am glad that the sensitivity that this case deserves has been shown.”

The class 2 student was found with his throat slit inside the school washroom. He succumbed to his injuries soon after. Ashok, a bus conductor with the school, was arrested the same evening.

According to the police, Ashok had gone to the washroom to relieve himself when Pradyuman entered. He allegedly tried to sexually assault the child but when he started screaming for help, Ashok panicked and pulled out a knife and slit the child’s throat.

