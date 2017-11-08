Ryan school murder case: Class XI student sent to CBI custody, Pradyuman’s family wants him hanged

CBI apprehended the Class XI student from his home in Sohna on Tuesday night. (File Photo) CBI apprehended the Class XI student from his home in Sohna on Tuesday night. (File Photo)

A Gurugram court on Wednesday sent the Class 11 student of Ryan International School arrested for the murder of Pradyuman Thakur to a three-day CBI custody.

The court order came after the CBI apprehended the teen from his home in Sohna on Tuesday night. The agency said the Class XI boy allegedly committed the murder to get the scheduled exams and parent-teacher meeting postponed. The CBI also cleared the school bus conductor, Ashok Kumar, who was earlier arrested as a suspect by the Gurugram police.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the lawyer of Pradyuman’s family demanded strict punishment for the Class XI boy. “We demand strict punishment for him, he should be tried as an adult and hanged,” the lawyer, Sushil Tekriwal, said.

He said there was a larger conspiracy behind the murder and the CBI should file a chargesheet soon. Tekriwal also pointed out that the agency had yet not given a clean chit to the Pinto family – the trustees of Ryan International Group. “We still believe there was a larger conspiracy, CBI should file a chargesheet soon. They have not yet given a clean chit to the Pinto family,” he said.

We demand strict punishment for him, he should be tried as an adult and hanged: Sushil Tekriwal, Lawyer of #pradyuman family on class 11th student arrested pic.twitter.com/diM58Iyv2t — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2017

Seven-year-old Pradyuman was found dead inside the school washroom on the morning of September 8, 2017. Pradyuman’s body was discovered by fellow school students at around 8am with his throat slit and a knife near his body. Gurgaon police had initially arrested the school bus conductor alleging that he had tried to sodomise the victim and later killed him when he tried to raise an alarm. The case was later transferred to the CBI by the Haryana government.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Punjab and Haryana High Court to decide within ten days the anticipatory bail pleas of the three Ryan International Group trustees in the case – Augustine Francis Pinto, his wife Grace and their son Ryan. An apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra passed the directions on a plea moved by Pradyuman’s father challenging the extension of the interim protection from arrest granted to the three trustees.

The trustees, who are based in Mumbai, had earlier approached the Bombay High Court as they apprehended arrest in the case after the school was accused of negligence in murder. The Bombay High Court had rejected their transit anticipatory bail plea but granted them interim protection from arrest for a day to enable them to approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Earlier in October, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had told the Supreme Court that a fact-finding committee set up by it had concluded that the incident occurred due to the “negligence of the school authority”.

