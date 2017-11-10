Ryan School murder case: Accused student brought to CBI office; bus conductor to file case

File Photo (Credits: Manoj Kumar) File Photo (Credits: Manoj Kumar)

Class XI student of the Ryan International School at Bhondsi in Gurugram, Haryana, who has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly killing seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur, was on Friday brought to the CBI headquarters in New Delhi.

Pradyuman, a Class II student of the same school, was found murdered with his throat slit inside one of the washrooms of the school on September 8 this year.

Here are the top developments which have taken place in the sensational murder case so far:

November 10

Conductor Ashok Kumar’s lawyer says they will file a case against police, school management

“As soon as the closure report comes, we will file a bail plea for Ashok. Once he is discharged, we will file a case against the police and the school management,” Mohit Verma, Ashok’s lawyer was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

November 9

Knife may have been planted on school conductor

CBI clarifies there is only one murder weapon — a knife recovered by forensic experts a few days after the murder from the commode of the toilet. According to the CBI, the teenager purchased the knife from the local market. However, during its probe, the Gurugram Police had produced another knife on the basis of which they arrested the bus conductor, Ashok Kumar, for the murder. The police had said the “murder weapon” actually belonged to a bus driver.

On Thursday only, the agency also took the teenager to a few places to reconstruct the crime scene.

Gurugram Police on the defensive

Meanwhile, facing backlash over carrying out a botched-up investigation in the case, the Gurugram Police said there was no pressure on them and they made an honest attempt to bring justice to the victim’s family.

“We had carried out an investigation at a very early stage and then we handed it over to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which I am hopeful will bring culprits to book and bring justice to the family,” Gurugram Police Commissioner Sandeep Kherwal was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Police Commissioner further claimed they had not concluded the investigation in the case and had not done a specific role attribution.

November 8

Teenager confesses to crime, says CBI

While seeking the boy’s remand from the Juvenile Justice Board , the agency had said it wanted to “ascertain the details and identify the shop from where the murder weapon was procured by him”.

On the same day, the CBI also told the JJB in Gurugram that the Class XI student confessed to his crime in front of his father and an independent witness. According to the agency, the teenager, believed to be weak in his studies, allegedly slit Pradyuman’s throat to get the school declare a holiday in order to defer a scheduled parent-teacher meeting (PTM) and an examination.

November 7

CBI says Class XI student arrested, conductor likely to be out soon

The CBI says that it apprehended the accused Class XI student from his home in Sohna on Tuesday night. The investigating agency said that the Class XI boy committed the murder to get the scheduled exams and parent-teacher meeting postponed. The agency also cleared the school bus conductor, who was earlier arrested as a suspect.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App