Ryan school murder case: Juvenile accused sent to observational home until November 22

Gurgaon court orders to send juvenile to observation home Gurgaon court orders to send juvenile to observation home

A juvenile court in Gurgaon on Saturday sent the class 11 student accused in the murder of Pradyuman Thakur at Ryan International School to observational home until November 22.

The teenage accused was detained by the CBI, who said that the juvenile has confessed to killing the seven-year-old boy to get the scheduled exams and parent-teacher meeting postponed.

On the other hand, the 16-year-old’s father pleaded for his son’s innocence and alleged that his son was tortured in custody. “My son is being tortured, he was hung upside down and brutally thrashed. He is completely innocent,” the father was quoted as saying by ANI.

The CBI, however, denied all allegations of torturing the accused.

Read: CBI raided juvenile’s home over a month ago, court order shows

The agency had earlier taken the teenager to identify the shop where he purportedly purchased the murder weapon and had interrogated the suspect to reconstruct the scene of the crime and collect other evidences.

The CBI also cleared the school bus conductor who was earlier arrested as a suspect. The accused student was picked up from his home in Sohna on Tuesday night, CBI sources said.

(With inputs from ANI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App