Ryan School murder case: Accused teenager sent to juvenile home for 14 days

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Wednesday sent the Class XI student, accused of murdering Ryan International School Class II student Pradyuman Thakur, to juvenile home for 14 days. The arguments on fingerprints will take place on November 29.

On Tuesday, the Gurugram District Court granted bail to Ashok Kumar, the bus conductor who was initially named as the accused. Kumar was granted bail against a bond of Rs 50,000, with the court stating that lack of incriminating evidence and the fact that a juvenile has been apprehended for the crime were grounds for the decision.

Kumar was arrested on September 8, the same day seven-year-old Pradyuman was found dead with his throat slit inside the school’s bathroom. However, on November 8, in a shocking development, the CBI arrested the Class XI student of the same school in connection with the case and claimed the juvenile to be the accused.

According to the agency’s investigation, the juvenile committed the murder in a bid to get the school’s scheduled examinations and parent-teacher meetings deferred.

