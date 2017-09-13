Ryan school murder: Accused sent to judicial custody, police say satisfied with findings

The incident took place on Friday, when seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur was found with his throat slit in a washroom within the school premises. He succumbed to his injuries soon after. Ashok, a bus conductor with the school, was arrested the same evening. The incident took place on Friday, when seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur was found with his throat slit in a washroom within the school premises. He succumbed to his injuries soon after. Ashok, a bus conductor with the school, was arrested the same evening.

With the three-day police remand ending Tuesday, the prime accused in the murder of a Class II student at Ryan International School, Bhondsi, last week was produced in a court in Sohna Tuesday afternoon and sent to judicial custody. “The accused, Ashok Kumar, has been interrogated during the three days for which he was remanded to police custody. Since we are satisfied with our findings, he has now been sent to judicial custody until September 18, when he will once more be produced in a court in Gurgaon,” said Ravinder Kumar, PRO, Gurgaon Police.

Police said that Ashok had admitted to the crime, stating he had gone to the washroom to relieve himself when Pradyuman entered. Ashok allegedly tried to sexually assault the child but panicked when the latter started screaming for help, police said, adding that he pulled out a knife and slit the child’s throat with it. Two officials from the Ryan International Group of Institutions — the Regional head and the Human Resources head — have also been arrested under Section 75 (care and negligence) of the JJ Act. They will be produced in court on Wednesday, after their two-day police remand comes to an end.

