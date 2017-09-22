Ryan school murder: CBI all set to register FIR

Barun Thakur, the father of the child had also filed a plea in the apex court recently, seeking a CBI probe into the case. Barun Thakur, the father of the child had also filed a plea in the apex court recently, seeking a CBI probe into the case.

The Central Board of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday received notification on the killing of seven-year-old Pradyuman at Ryan International school in Gurgaon and has agreed to register a case on it, according to news agency ANI. The decision of the investigation agency comes within hours after the lawyer of Barun Thakur, victim’s father, said that if the CBI failed to begin a formal investigation into Pradyuman’s murder by tomorrow, the matter would be raised in the Supreme Court on Monday.

Addressing a press meet, Thakur said that he had appealed to the top leaders of the country to expedite the CBI inquiry into the “sensitive matter”. Thakur had also filed a plea in the apex court recently, seeking a CBI probe into the case.

Pradyuman, a seven-year-old class II student of Ryan International School branch Bhondsi was found dead in the school bathroom with his throat slit on September 8. Following the murder, school bus conductor Ashok Kumar was arrested on the same day for allegedly killing the child, with the police alleging that the 42-year-old man had killed the boy with a knife after he had resisted an attempt to sodomise him. The police had also registered an FIR under sections 302 (murder) and 25 of the Arms Act and later added sections 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act and 12 of the POSCO Act.

The Haryana state government had last week decided to transfer case to the CBI. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had earlier met the family of the victim.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App