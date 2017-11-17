Ryan murder: No clean chit or bail for conductor yet

The conductor’s family members. Manoj Kumar The conductor’s family members. Manoj Kumar

THE CBI, in its reply to the bail plea filed by the bus conductor who was initially accused of murdering seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur, inside Ryan International School’s Bhondsi branch, stated that it has “no incriminating evidence” against him. However, while making arguments in court, the central agency clarified that the conductor — Ashok Kumar — has “not (been) given a clean chit” yet.

The reply was submitted in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajni Yadav on Thursday. The bail hearing lasted for over two hours and culminated with the judge reserving the order for November 20. The plea, submitted by Kumar’s lawyer, Mohit Verma, last week, argued he “is innocent and has been falsely implicated”. It also maintained that “no offence has been made out against the accused/petitioner”, that he is “not required for any type of recovery purpose or interrogation”, and that “another accused has been arrested”.

To remove “apprehension of (him) absconding”, the plea also offered reassurance by saying that Kumar “has permanent abode at Ghamroj, Gurgaon”. The CBI, however, maintained, “In case any evidence about the involvement of Ashok Kumar comes forth during ongoing investigation, appropriate action will be taken as per law.”

In court on Thursday, the CBI clarified it will not eliminate anyone from the purview of investigation as yet.

Following the CBI’s statements, Tekriwal, on behalf of Thakur, argued against Kumar’s bail plea. “We argued that this is a serious crime. If CBI is saying that they cannot give a clean chit to Ashok, then on what basis can he be given this bail?” he said.

Meanwhile, Kumar’s father said “We were expecting to return to Sohna with Kumar today. I do not know how to break this news to his wife and children. But we are still hopeful…”

