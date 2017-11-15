Ryan murder: CBI scans phone, computer of accused

Praduyman Thakur. (File photo) Praduyman Thakur. (File photo)

In a bid to understand the mind and thought process of the teenager accused of killing Ryan School student Pradyuman Thakur, the CBI is scanning his computer and phones to track his internet and social media activities.

The agency had seized the hard disc of a computer, a mobile phone and other gadgets from the residence of the Class XI student. It is now going through his entire internet activity history to make sense of his motive and to find out if he had discussed his alleged plan with anyone.

The exercise is aimed at finding out what could have led a 16-year-old boy to allegedly take such a step — ostensibly to get a parent-teacher meeting and an exam postponed, police said. The agency had searched the boy’s residence on September 28 and seized several articles and documents. Sources said it was only after the CBI was convinced that it has enough evidence against the boy that it apprehended him on November 7.

The teenager was reportedly under CBI scanner after the agency enhanced a grainy CCTV footage obtained from the school, which showed the victim going into a washroom, sources said. They, however, remained tightlipped on whether the accused was spotted in the footage.

The agency had also probed the involvement of the bus conductor arrested by Gurgaon police in connection with the murder, but could not find evidence indicating his involvement. Sources refused to comment on the possibility of the conductor being framed by police.

