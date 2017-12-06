Ryan murder case: SC reserves order on father’s plea against bail to Pintos

Barun Thakur, the father of the 7-year-old murdered at Ryan International School in Gurgaon on September 8 (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal/File) Barun Thakur, the father of the 7-year-old murdered at Ryan International School in Gurgaon on September 8 (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal/File)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its order on a petition filed by Barun Thakur, the father of the 7-year-old student of Ryan International School in Gurgaon who was found dead inside the school premises on September 8. Thakur had sought cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to Ryan Pinto, the CEO of Ryan International Group, and his parents, Augustine Francis Pinto and Grace, trustees of the group. The court delayed its order to December 11, reported news agency ANI.

A SC judge had recused himself from hearing Thakur’s appeal last week, after which the matter was referred to CJI Dipak Misra for listing before an appropriate bench today.

In his plea, Thakur had said, “The manner in which the conspiracy has been hatched to kill him and the manner in which the entire scene of crime has been destroyed, decorated and ornamented, it clearly appears that the directions may have come from some high-ups to the school authorities and the possibility of the involvement of Pinto family at this stage cannot be ruled out in any manner whatsoever and howsoever.” The Pintos were granted bail on November 21 by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Pradyuman Thakur was found with his throat slit in the Gurgaon school on September 8. The school’s bus conductor was initially arrested in connection with the crime, but was recently released on bail. The CBI, which took over the probe from the state police on September 22, has apprehended a student of the school for allegedly murdering Pradyuman in a bid to postpone examinations and parent-teacher meetings.

(With inputs from agencies)

