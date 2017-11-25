Ryan murder case: Pradyuman’s family likely to approach SC challenging bail granted to school trustees

Varun Thakur, Father of the 7 year old Pradyuman, student of the Ryan International School on Sohna road who was found dead at the school toilet on September 8. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal. Varun Thakur, Father of the 7 year old Pradyuman, student of the Ryan International School on Sohna road who was found dead at the school toilet on September 8. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal.

The family of Pradyuman Thakur, a class-II student who was found murdered inside the washroom of Ryan International school, Bhondsi, is likely to approach the Supreme Court on Monday challenging the bail granted to the owners of the Ryan Group of Institutions, ANI reported.

“We will file an application in SC against the bail granted to Pinto family by Punjab & Haryana High Court. We will go to SC most probably on Monday,” said Varun Thakur, father of Pradyuman in a quote to ANI.

On Tuesday, the group’s founding member Augustine Francis Pinto, managing director Grace Pinto and CEO Ryan Pinto had been granted pre-arrest bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The court said that some lapse or negligence on part of the Bhondsi school authorities or the trustees in the Pradyuman murder case “may not be a pointer towards their complicity in commission of (the) murder”.

Earlier, the CBI had submitted a report stating that there is a “possibility” of the Pinto family being “member to the conspiracy”, and at this stage the investigating agency was only concentrating on the main accused.

Observing that the CBI was yet to examine the role of Pintos in the case and that they have not even been called to join the investigation yet, the court said, “It has not come on record that this crime was committed by the conductor, who was arrested by the police on the day of occurrence or the student arrested by the CBI in this case in conspiracy with the petitioners (Pintos) or he had any contact with them.”

Stating that Augustine and Grace are trustees of Saint Xavier’s Education Trust, which is running several schools in the country, the bench maintained that the investigating agency was yet to ascertain Ryan’s status or position with regard to the Bhondsi school management.

Pradyuman Thakur was found with his throat slit inside a washroom at Ryan International School, Bhondsi, on September 8.

