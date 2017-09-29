Ryan kid ‘beaten’: Parents withdraw police complaint, probe to continue

Student beaten in Ryan International School. (Express photo) Student beaten in Ryan International School. (Express photo)

A day after the parents of a 10-year old boy claimed that he was ‘brutally beaten’ by two teachers at Ryan International School in Jamalpur area of Ludhiana, they withdrew the police complaint on Friday. Police sources said that CCTV camera footage in the school was checked on Friday which found no evidence of the child being beaten. ADCP-4 Kuldeep Sharma also went to the school to question teachers.

However, the parents withdrew the complaint. Jaswinder Singh, father of a class four student Mansukh, had alleged that his son was beaten. “We have withdrawn the complaint as the principal has decided to revoke suspension of my son. He has to study in same school and I do not want any issues with school authorities,” said the father.

SHO Jamalpur police station Avtar Singh said that it is still being probed how there were red marks all over the body of the child. “We are probing it. Parents have withdrawn complaint against school but red marks were visible on child’s body on his legs, hands, neck and chest,” said the SHO.

Principal of the school Gurpal Kaur Anand reiterated that child was suspended on Thursday for extremely aggressive behaviour and breaking a tooth of his classmate. “We have decided to revoke the suspension,” she said.

