Ryan International School suspends acting principal after 7-year-old’s murder; protests rage on

Security personnel at the gates of the Ryan International School in Gurugram (Express photo) Security personnel at the gates of the Ryan International School in Gurugram (Express photo)

The acting principal of Ryan International School Rashmi Prakash was suspended following the murder of class 2 student Pradhuman inside the premises of the school on Friday. The parents of Pradhuman, who was murdered allegedly by a school bus conductor inside the toilet, and the public have been staging massive protests outside the school and the office of the Commissioner of Police demanding prompt action against the school management in the matter. Heavy security has been deployed at the school since morning after parents protested and vandalised school property Friday.

Last night, the Gurugram Police arrested the school bus conductor Ashok in connection with the murder. According to the police, the conductor tried to sexually assault Pradyuman in the toilet before killing him. The Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram Police said that action will be taken against the security agency of the school and a special committee is probing the matter further.

“My son had told me that the bus conductor would use the bathrooms. Does the school not take into account this kind of gross misconduct? The bigger culprits are the school authorities who mint money like an industry,” Vinod, the father of the child, told the Indian Express.

News agency ANI quoted HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar terming the incident ‘unfortunate’ and said that ‘justice will be served’. “It is like a warning to people and schools. Justice will be served for sure,” said Javadekar.

Meanwhile, the school in a statement said “The police are investigating the matter and we have assured our full support and co-operation. The perpetrators of this heinous crime must be dealt with appropriate action. Our hearts and prayers are with the family.”

