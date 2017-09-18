Ryan International School reopens for first time since student’s murder on campus

Ryan International School on Monday morning. (Picture: ANI) Ryan International School on Monday morning. (Picture: ANI)

Ryan International School, Gurgaon, has reopened for the first time on Monday since the murder of seven-year-old Pradyuman Thankur on its premises. Pradhyman, a student of Class 2, was found murdered with his throat slit on the morning of September 8 inside one of the school toilets. A conductor of one of the school buses, 42-year-old Ashok, has been arrested in connection with the murder.

Investigations are on to decipher the motive behind the murder. While it was earlier suspected that the student was sexually molested and was killed as he tried to escape and raise an alarm, a post-mortem report on the deceased student’s body ruled out sexual assault.

(With ANI inputs)

