Ryan International school murder: Sohna SHO suspended after baton-charge on protestors

Police personnel move to control the protesters who set ablaze a liquor shop close to the Ryan International School in Gurugram on Sunday, two days after a 7-year-old class II student of the school was brutally murdered. PTI Photo

The SHO of Sadar Police Station on Sohna Road has been suspended in connection with the baton-charge on protesting parents and journalists outside the Ryan International School here. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had yesterday termed as “unfortunate” the baton charging outside the school in which some mediapersons covering the protest were also injured and ordered action against erring policemen.

Hundreds of angry parents had staged a protest outside the school demanding a CBI probe into the murder of a seven-year-old school boy. Over 50 protestors and nine journalists from regional as well as national media were injured as the Gurgaon Police used batons to quell the protest. The act also resulted in damage to equipment of some mediapersons. “For applying baton charge on angry mob and journalists outside the school on Sunday morning, Gurgaon Police Commissioner, Sandeep Khairwar suspended SHO-Sadar Sohna, Arun for negligence,” ACP and Chief PRO of Gurgaon Police Manish Sehgal told PTI.

The chief minister had condemned the incident and described it as unfortunate. “I have always supported the freedom of speech of media. It (the baton charging) is unfortunate and it shouldn’t have happened. I am ordering action against policemen responsible for it and they will be punished,” he said here. Khattar said the government will bear the medical expenses of journalists who were injured in the police action. He also assured best medical treatment to them.

“Medical treatment will be given to the injured journalists and all the losses will be compensated,” he said. Class 2 student Praduman Thakur was found with his throat slit in a school washroom on Friday last.

