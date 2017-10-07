Ryan School murder: Interim relief from arrest to owners extended, officials released on regular bail

A Class II student was found with throat slit inside a washroom of the Ryan International School, Bhondsi, on September 8. (File photo) A Class II student was found with throat slit inside a washroom of the Ryan International School, Bhondsi, on September 8. (File photo)

Punjab and Haryana High Court on Saturday extended the interim protection from arrest to the owners of the Ryan Group of Institutions till December 5 and also granted regular bail to its arrested officials including the group’s northern zone head in the murder case of the seven-year-old student. CBI had opposed the bail pleas saying the investigation is at a crucial stage and their custody is necessary to unearth the “larger conspiracy” behind the murder.

A Class II student was found with throat slit inside a washroom of the Ryan International School, Bhondsi, on September 8. Police had registered an FIR under IPC Section 302 (murder), Section 25 of the Arms Act and later Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act and Section 12 of the POCSO Act were added to it.

Justice Surinder Gupta pronounced the order on the bail pleas of the school trustees including the group’s founding chairman Augustine Pinto, managing director Grace Pinto and their son Ryan Pinto at 4:10 PM. The regular bail of the group’s northern zone head Francis Thomas and other official Jayesh Thomas was also announced at the same time. The bench had reserved the orders before lunch. Also Read | Ryan officials’ custody necessary to ascertain larger conspiracy, says CBI

While opposing the bail plea of the group CEO Ryan Pinto, the CBI had said they are yet to examine and analyse his role in the case regarding the”various lapses and careless attitude” of the school management. “The possibility of him being a member of the conspiracy behind the murder of Master Pradhyuman in the washroom of Ryan International School…and its abetment, destruction of the evidence by him cannot be ruled out,” it said in a written submission before the High Court. Also Read | Ryan responsible for death of student, CBSE panel tells SC

Though the CBI has not revealed much about its own probe into the case, it has widely cited the Haryana Police investigation into the case to oppose the bail pleas. CBI also told the High Court that the case has become a national issue and has attracted the attention of every parent in the country who are deeply anguished with the murder. The investigating agency also told the court that it has learnt that more than 60 students have already applied for ‘Transfer Certificate’ for leaving this school after the murder last month.

