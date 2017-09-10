Ryan student murder case: Police lathicharge protesters as they set ablaze liquor shop near school

Two days after a class II student was brutally murdered in Gurugram’s Ryan International School, the demonstrations took a violent turn on Sunday as protesters set ablaze liquor shop close to the school in Gurugram. Earlier in the day, people gathered in large numbers in front of the school demanding a CBI probe in the murder. Reports are now coming in that police has lathi-charged people protesting outside the school.
“We demand a CBI investigation, we want justice for Pradyuman,” said the parent of a child studying at the school. “We are not satisfied with ongoing investigation. The bus conductor being framed. School management must take responsibility of students’ safety,”a parent present at today’s protest was quoted as saying by ANI. As per reports, window panes were also broken during the protest.
Gurgaon Police arrested the accused bus conductor Ashok Kumar who confessed to killing the seven-year-old after the kid allegedly protested against Kumar when he tried to sexually assault him. Kumar was relieving himself in the school’s toilet when the kid went to the bathroom.
This has brought attention towards the lax security at Ryan International School. There is a 300-metre-wide open stretch of the boundary wall that lies unguarded. “They have been building this boundary wall for the past two years. They built around 100 metres and left it like that. Many cows have entered the school; even labourers from the surrounding areas enter the school premises at night,” a nearby eatery-owner told The Indian Express. Read more here.
The district administration has also suspended the private security company operating at the school and set up a committee to audit the school’s security. The CBSE has also formed a two-member fact-finding committee to probe the murder and sought a report from the management within two days.
Read | “They cut my poor boy… never thought I will see him like this,” says father
Meanwhile, the accused’s family blamed the school. “My son is innocent, he is just being framed. All this because of the school,” Kumar’s father told ANI. “My brother has been beaten up and pressurised to give wrong statements. School principal has bribed the police,” his sister claimed.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has assured quick action. “Have asked for a report. Principal has been suspended, whatever lapses will be found will be acted against. It’s a sad incident and heinous crime. The administration has nabbed suspect; directed authorities to complete formalities within 7 days,” he told ANI.
- Sep 10, 2017 at 12:32 pmInvestigate to find real culprit , not to cover by bribe. We want justice.Reply
- Sep 10, 2017 at 12:30 pmIn this country, the people are not afraid of police, law, prison, courts etc ! Since the big masters are being ignored for their serious involvements in crime and relations with criminals, the moral of the upcoming criminals has reached to skies ! Police must act now, Courts must deliver fastest justice and punishment must be done in shortest possible time. This is the only way to establish law and order in this country !Reply
- Sep 10, 2017 at 12:25 pmThought so that the Bus Conductor seems to be framed. But we have to wait..Reply
- Sep 10, 2017 at 12:18 pmThis storey of conductor seems completely false because Think if this conductor would have thought to assault the child would he coosen the bathroom for this.This bathroom is located in the school that too adjecent to the reception a school where there are thosand of students bathroom is never a lonrly place every 2 minuts some student use it then how the conductor choose this place which is not lonely for even aminut. This is clearcut that the conductor is given huge money he is explained that admit the crime later in court declare that he admitted it under pressure of police police will weaken the case by not giving any strong evidences,thus he will be aquittedReply
- Sep 10, 2017 at 12:16 pmLet Narco test be carried out on the bus conductor to ascertain whether he is telling the truth or not .It would also pacify a lot of people.Reply
- Sep 10, 2017 at 12:13 pmBjpigs are biggest child killers in bjpigs rule. Bhakts please stop supporting this curse called BJP before your own children start dyingReply
- Sep 10, 2017 at 12:09 pmI saw the film"Johny LLB" last night and enjoying thinking it's fiction, I did not realise no its happening in capital of India.Reply
- Sep 10, 2017 at 12:05 pmPolice version is grating the common sense given the fact accused allegedly managed the murder without blood stains in his clothes .Unless the attacker is like a feral dog the victim can't be murdered in the manner the police presented .Except his confessions there are no tenable evidences yet .The police tried to coax it out of him the version they wanted . The muffled voices of the accused's relatives stating his innocence and the loud voices of the victim's parents and relatives are being ignored .The danger of predation is still stalking the inside of the school that ignored all safety standards To list the points the accused is framed would be an easy task . So the accused should be given legal defence lest the real culprit would go scot freeReply
