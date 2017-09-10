Ryan student murder case: Police lathicharge protesters as they set ablaze liquor shop near school

Demonstrators protest outside Ryan International School as they demand action against the school, in Gurugram on Saturday. (Source: PTI Photo) Demonstrators protest outside Ryan International School as they demand action against the school, in Gurugram on Saturday. (Source: PTI Photo)

Two days after a class II student was brutally murdered in Gurugram’s Ryan International School, the demonstrations took a violent turn on Sunday as protesters set ablaze liquor shop close to the school in Gurugram. Earlier in the day, people gathered in large numbers in front of the school demanding a CBI probe in the murder. Reports are now coming in that police has lathi-charged people protesting outside the school.

“We demand a CBI investigation, we want justice for Pradyuman,” said the parent of a child studying at the school. “We are not satisfied with ongoing investigation. The bus conductor being framed. School management must take responsibility of students’ safety,”a parent present at today’s protest was quoted as saying by ANI. As per reports, window panes were also broken during the protest.

Gurgaon Police arrested the accused bus conductor Ashok Kumar who confessed to killing the seven-year-old after the kid allegedly protested against Kumar when he tried to sexually assault him. Kumar was relieving himself in the school’s toilet when the kid went to the bathroom.

This has brought attention towards the lax security at Ryan International School. There is a 300-metre-wide open stretch of the boundary wall that lies unguarded. “They have been building this boundary wall for the past two years. They built around 100 metres and left it like that. Many cows have entered the school; even labourers from the surrounding areas enter the school premises at night,” a nearby eatery-owner told The Indian Express. Read more here.

The district administration has also suspended the private security company operating at the school and set up a committee to audit the school’s security. The CBSE has also formed a two-member fact-finding committee to probe the murder and sought a report from the management within two days.

Meanwhile, the accused’s family blamed the school. “My son is innocent, he is just being framed. All this because of the school,” Kumar’s father told ANI. “My brother has been beaten up and pressurised to give wrong statements. School principal has bribed the police,” his sister claimed.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has assured quick action. “Have asked for a report. Principal has been suspended, whatever lapses will be found will be acted against. It’s a sad incident and heinous crime. The administration has nabbed suspect; directed authorities to complete formalities within 7 days,” he told ANI.

