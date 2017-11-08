Twist in Ryan school murder case: Senior student’s father claims his son arrested by CBI

Ryan International School murder case: A class 2 student was found with his throat slit in a school washroom on September 8, following which school bus conductor Ashok Kumar was arrested. (File photo) Ryan International School murder case: A class 2 student was found with his throat slit in a school washroom on September 8, following which school bus conductor Ashok Kumar was arrested. (File photo)

In a twist in the Ryan School murder case, a senior student’s father claimed that his son was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday. Speaking to news agency ANI, father of the student said: “They (CBI) arrested my son last night. My son has not committed the crime, he informed gardener and teachers.” Earlier, the school bus conductor Ashok Kumar was arrested in connection with the crime. The Haryana government had recommended a CBI probe in the matter following massive outrage. The investigative agency took over the probe on September 22.

A class 2 student was found with his throat slit in a school washroom on September 8, following which school bus conductor Ashok Kumar was arrested. There was nation-wide outrage over the child’s killing and allegations were levelled against the school management also.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Punjab and Haryana High Court to decide in ten days the anticipatory bail pleas of three Ryan International Group trustees in the case. An apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra passed the directions on a plea moved by the boy’s father challenging the extension of the interim protection from arrest granted to the three trustees.

Ryan International Group trustees, who are based in Mumbai, had earlier approached the Bombay High Court as they apprehended arrest in the case after the school was accused of negligence in the death of the seven-year-old boy. The Bombay High Court had rejected their transit anticipatory bail plea but granted them interim protection from arrest for a day to enable them to approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Earlier in October, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had told the Supreme Court that a fact-finding committee set up by it had concluded that the incident occurred due to the “negligence of the school authority”.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd