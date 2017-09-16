Gururgam student murder case: Ryan school official Francis Thomas applies for bail in Punjab and Haryana High Court

Ryan International School murder: Thomas Francis has said the transfer application of the trial case from Gurgoan to Saket is pending before the Supreme Court and it is likely to take some time and in view of that he has filed the regular bail plea. PTI Photo Ryan International School murder: Thomas Francis has said the transfer application of the trial case from Gurgoan to Saket is pending before the Supreme Court and it is likely to take some time and in view of that he has filed the regular bail plea. PTI Photo

Ryan International Group’s northern zone head Francis Thomas applied for a regular bail in the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Saturday in connection with the murder of the seven-year-old student in the Gurugram school. Francis, who is in police custody, has alleged in his plea before the court that the Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act was invoked against him and the other school official because of public pressure. “On account of the death of a child, there has been wide spread condemnation of the school and the occurrence has found wide media coverage to the detriment of the School and its Management,” he has said in the plea filed through advocate Jasjit Singh Bedi.

Stating the the bail plea has been directly filed in the high court because of the two separate resolutions passed by Gurgoan and Sohna Bar associations that no lawyer would represent any accused in the matter, Francis has said the transfer application of the trial case from Gurgoan to Saket is pending before the Supreme Court and it is likely to take some time and in view of that he has filed the regular bail plea.

“The provision of Section 75 of Juvenile Justice Act appears to have been invoked on account of public/media pressure on the investigating agency, which is apparent from the wide media coverage given to the present occurrence which is still continuing. Apparently therefore, the Government has become over active and the implication of the petitioners under this Act appears to have been a knee jerk reaction,” he has said.

