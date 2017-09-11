Ryan International School murder: Family wants parallel CBI probe, to move Supreme Court today

Demonstrators protest outside Ryan International School as they demand action against the school, in Gurugram on Saturday. PTI Photo Demonstrators protest outside Ryan International School as they demand action against the school, in Gurugram on Saturday. PTI Photo

A day after protests against the murder of a class II student in Ryan International School in Gurugram turned violent, the father of the victim, Varun Thakur, said he will move the Supreme Court on Monday, news agency ANI reported. Thakur has also demanded a parallel CBI inquiry into his son’s death citing several administrative loopholes with the investigation carried out by the Haryana Police.

“My only wish is that the truth should come out and justice be given to my wife and me. There is something which the local police are missing and so the case should be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). There are a lot of loopholes which need to be investigated and the CBI can do in-depth investigation which will clear the motive of the murder,” Thakur is quoted by ANI as saying. .

Thakur went on to say that someone may be influencing the investigation and stopping the truth from coming out. “Why did no one listen to my child when his throat was slit? Did they ignore deliberately? I think the investigation is being influenced by someone who does not want the truth to come out,” he said.

He further demanded the police to add Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (death by negligence) on the school. Section 75 (care and punishment) of the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act has been added to the case registered in the matter. The move comes after a three-member sub-committee, formed by the district administration to probe the incident, found “blatant lapses” on the school’s part.

Investigation in the case is now being conducted under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 25 of the Arms Act, 12 of the POCSO Act, and Section 75 of the JJ Act.

A relative of Thakur, Sushil Tekriwal, who is an advocate at the Supreme Court, said the parents will file a petition in the apex court on Monday. “As the father has said that there are a lot of loopholes which need to be investigated; I totally agree with him. We are also going to the Supreme Court today and will file our petition,” ANI quotes Tekriwal as saying.

Meanwhile, the Ryan International School authorities have announced that the school will remain closed for the next two days and will be opened for class VI to Class XII on Wednesday. The protests outside the school turned violent on Sunday as the protesters burned down a liquor vend nearby the school, leading to lathi-charge by Haryana police.

Several people were injured, including media personnel at the scene. The police nabbed multiple people, 11 of whom were formally arrested on Sunday night. The clashes occurred two days after a 7-year old boy was found dead inside washroom of Ryan International School.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd