Ryan school student murder: CBSE sets up fact-finding panel to probe boy’s death

In the wake of the murder of a seven-year-old student at Ryan International School in Bhondsi area, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday set up a two-member fact-finding committee to enquire into the death of the Class 2 student, who was allegedly killed by the school’s bus conductor after attempting to sexually assault him. As per police, the bus conductor, Ashok, has confessed to the crime.

The CBSE also sought a report from Ryan International School within two days about the death of Pradhuman on its premises. Earlier in the day, the acting principal of the school was suspended and all the security staff were removed. “The Ryan International School management has suspended acting principal Neerja Batra and removed all the security staff,” District Public Relation Officer R S Sangwan said.

Expressing their displeasure over the investigation being carried out by the Gurgaon Police, angry parents demonstrated protests for over two hours demanding a CBI probe into the killing. They also demanded that the school management be booked for the murder.

On Friday, the boy was found dead with his throat slit inside the school’s bathroom, triggering protests by parents of other students, who destroyed tables and glass panes inside the school’s premises, before Gurgaon police announced the arrest of the conductor, Ashok.

According to police, Ashok allegedly tried to sexually assault the boy, but when the boy fought back, the accused slit his throat with the knife and walked out after washing his hands. Police also said the accused has confessed to his involvement in the crime. They said they have cracked the case after two students told investigators that they had spotted Ashok enter the bathroom at the time of the incident.

