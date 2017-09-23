Gurugram student murder: CBI reaches Ryan International school after taking over probe

The CBI arrived at Ryan International School on Saturday. (Source: ANI) The CBI arrived at Ryan International School on Saturday. (Source: ANI)

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team arrived at the Ryan International School in Gurugram on Wednesday in connection with the murder of seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur on September 8, reported news agency ANI. The investigative agency took over the probe on Friday. The lawyer of victim’s family had threatened to move the Supreme Court if CBI didn’t start the probe within a day or two.

On Friday, CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal had confirmed that the investigative body had received a notification from the Centre. The FIR registered by the Gurgaon police was re-registered by the agency, in accordance with procedure. “The CBI took over the investigation into the said case which was registered … at Bhondsi police station in Gurgaon under sections 302 (murder) of the IPC, 25 of the Arms Act, 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act read with section 34 of IPC,” Dayal said.

Read | CBI takes over murder probe: Police summon Ryan CEO, founders for questioning

The Gurgaon Police had arrested Ashok Kumar, the driver of one of the school’s buses, in connection with the crime. According to the police, Kumar confessed to attempting to sexually assault the child and slit his throat when he tried to call for help. Kumar later alleged he was forced to confess.

Meanwhile, the CEO and founders of the school have been issued notice to appear for questioning on Tuesday. Ryan Pinto, the CEO, Grace Pinto, Managing Director and Founding Chairman Augustine Pinto were served notices on Thursday. “A notice was served to them in Mumbai, and they have been asked to appear for interrogation on September 26, along with documents relevant to the probe,” Sandeep Khirwar, Commissioner of Police, said.

(With inputs from agencies)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd