Ryan murder case: Victim’s father says Haryana govt asked him not to insist on CBI probe

Varun Thakur, father of 7-year-old Pradyuman, speaks to reporters outside the Supreme Court. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal/File) Varun Thakur, father of 7-year-old Pradyuman, speaks to reporters outside the Supreme Court. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal/File)

Varun Thakur, the father of the Class II student who was murdered in Gurgaon’s Ryan International School on September 8, claimed the Haryana government asked him to refrain from seeking a CBI probe, reported news agency ANI. Thakur on Wednesday said he was told by minister Rao Narbir Singh that a CBI inquiry would take time, and that the family should trust the state police’s investigation.

“Haryana minister Rao Narbir Singh came to us and asked not to insist on a CBI inquiry as it will take time, and trust a police probe. I said if CBI also comes to the same conclusion as the police then we will accept it, but we want a CBI probe first,” Thakur was quoted as saying by ANI.

In response to Thakur’s statement to the media, Singh on Wednesday defended himself saying he told the victim’s family to give the police a week’s time before recommending a CBI probe. “I had just said that no government can recommend a CBI inquiry on same day of incident. I told the victim’s family let police probe for a week or so if you are not satisfied, then will recommend CBI,” Singh said, reported ANI.

Also read | CBI scans phone, computer of Ryan teenager accused of murder

The CBI on November 7 had apprehended a Class XI student in connection with the case. The student was accused of murdering Pradyuman in order to postpone the school’s scheduled examinations and parent-teacher meetings. With the arrest, Ashok Kumar, the school bus conductor who was earlier arrested by the Haryana police for the murder, is set to come outof jail.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd