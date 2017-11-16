Ryan school murder case: Bail plea of bus conductor Ashok Kumar to be heard today, CBI unlikely to object

Ryan International School murder case: Ashok Kumar in police custody (Express Photo/Manoj Kumar/File) Ryan International School murder case: Ashok Kumar in police custody (Express Photo/Manoj Kumar/File)

The CBI is unlikely to object to the bail application of bus conductor Ashok Kumar who was arrested by the Gurugram police for the murder of Ryan International School student Pradyuman Thakur. The plea will be heard by a Gurugram court on Thursday afternoon.

Ashok Kumar was arrested on September 8, the same day Pradyuman, a 7-year-old Class II student, was found with his throat slit inside the school’s bathroom. However, on November 8, in a shocking development, the CBI arrested a Class XI student in connection with the case and claimed the juvenile to be the accused.

“The CBI will give reply at 2 pm and then arguments will take place again. CBI is not objecting to the bail,” Mohit Verma, the counsel for Kumar, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On arresting Kumar, the state police had accused him of trying to sodomise the victim, and killing him when he tried to raise an alarm. “The conductor has confessed to his involvement in the crime,” Birem Singh, ACP, Sohna Road had said.

Also read | Treat juvenile as adult in Pradyuman murder case: Father’s petition in JJB

Meanwhile, Varun Thakur, the father of the victim, moved the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Wednesday requesting the 16-year-old accused be treated as an adult during trial. His plea will be heard by the board on November 22. According to the CBI’s investigation, the juvenile committed the murder in a bid to postpone the school’s scheduled examinations and parent-teacher meetings.

In his application, Thakur said the crime was “heinous, barbarous, diabolical, cold blooded and rarest in nature”, adding that “the present crime is chilling, horrific, monstrous and serious in nature”.

(With inputs from ANI)

